Proposal towards sports university in Kodagu welcomed

Allaranda Rangachavadi president Allaranda Vittal Nanjappa said that the association welcomes the move by Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, who has directed the officials from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to submit a memorandum to the government, towards establishing a sports university in Kodagu.

Addressing reporters, he said it is a long pending demand to have a sports university in the district. It is a tribute to the sports tradition of the district. Many sportspersons from Kodagu have brought laurels to the district.

Stating that the district has immensely contributed to hockey, Vittal Nanjappa said that at least five members of the Indian hockey team are from Kodagu.

He said that all elected representatives, political leaders and famous sportspersons should work unitedly towards the establishment of a sports university.

"A sports university in Kodagu is the need of the hour. Budding sportspersons from Kodagu have to go to other districts and states to practice. A special committee of experts should be formed and a report should be submitted to the government based on the recommendations by the committee," he added.

Allaranda Vittal Nanjappa stressed that Kodagu needs an international-level synthetic track.

Field Marshal Cariappa College grounds is the proper place to construct the athletics stadium. There is no meaning in constructing the synthetic track in General Thimayya Stadium, he added.

Bollajira Ayyappa and Ranjith Kavalapara were present.