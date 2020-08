The police busted a prostitution racket by arresting two men and rescuing three women from lodging in Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Circle on Thursday.

The arrested men were identified as Harish of Kadandale and Sagar of Boluvar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid and arrested the duo. Among the arrested, Harish is a staff member at the lodging and Sagar was a pimp.

A case was registered at Women Police Station in Mangaluru.