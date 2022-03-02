Prostitution racket: 3 arrested

Prostitution racket: 3 held

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 23:22 ist

The Mangaluru East police arrested three persons engaged in a prostitution racket in an apartment at Bendoorwell and rescued four women.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested K P Hamid (54), a resident of Vitlapadnoor, Anupama Shetty (46), a resident of Akashabhavana and Nishmitha (23), a resident of Ekkur.

The police have seized five mobile phones, Rs 50,000 cash and a car.

Man arrested for sexually harassing minor

The police attached to the Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a minor.

The arrested is Pawan Shetty (33). A case under various sections of the Pocso Act has been registered against him.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

prostitution racket
Bendoorwell
Mangaluru
Sexual Harassment
minor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

 