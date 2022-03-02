Prostitution racket: 3 held

The Mangaluru East police arrested three persons engaged in a prostitution racket in an apartment at Bendoorwell and rescued four women.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested K P Hamid (54), a resident of Vitlapadnoor, Anupama Shetty (46), a resident of Akashabhavana and Nishmitha (23), a resident of Ekkur.
The police have seized five mobile phones, Rs 50,000 cash and a car.
Man arrested for sexually harassing minor
The police attached to the Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a minor.
The arrested is Pawan Shetty (33). A case under various sections of the Pocso Act has been registered against him.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Recovering species needs daily action
How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells
World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded