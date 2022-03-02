Prostitution racket: 3 held

The Mangaluru East police arrested three persons engaged in a prostitution racket in an apartment at Bendoorwell and rescued four women.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested K P Hamid (54), a resident of Vitlapadnoor, Anupama Shetty (46), a resident of Akashabhavana and Nishmitha (23), a resident of Ekkur.

The police have seized five mobile phones, Rs 50,000 cash and a car.

Man arrested for sexually harassing minor

The police attached to the Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a minor.

The arrested is Pawan Shetty (33). A case under various sections of the Pocso Act has been registered against him.