Protection of Dharma is core concern of BJP govt: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the protection of Dharma is the core concern of the BJP-led government in the state and at the Centre.

“The party is successfully carrying out this task along with facilitating the development in the state,” Yediyurappa said while speaking after inaugurating ‘Vishwapatha’, a new path to enter Sri Krishna Mutt and the temple complex near Rajangann on Monday.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Ashta Mutts in promoting and protecting Dharma.

Yediyurappa said that the traditional biennial Paryaya system, introduced by Vadiraja Swami of Sri Sode Mutt, replaced the two-month change of administration in 1522. At present, the Paryaya system is in its 500th year. It supports the ideals of harmony and peace, he added.

He said he was blessed to be with late Pejawar seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha during the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The chief minister said the wish and aspirations of the veteran seer are being realised by the Modi-led government with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Also, Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of implementing Gram Swarajya and banning cow slaughter are the prime objectives of the BJP government. Slaughtering of cattle is banned in the state already, he noted.

He added that the farmers should support farm laws as they are promulgated by the prime minister to save farmers from the hands of middlemen.

Yediyurappa the Udupi’s Ashta Mutts are in the forefront providing education and other society-oriented services. Udupi district is fast developing in the state, he added.

A grand procession was held from Jodukatte to Sri Krishna Mutt to mark the 500th year of biennial Paryaya system. Various cultural, folk dance teams and artistes participated in the procession.

Later, the chief minister took part in the Brahmakalashothsava organised at Sri Venkataramana Temple in Karamballi.