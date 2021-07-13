Protest against alleged police atrocity

Condemning the alleged atrocity on Kushalnagar Taluk Horata Samiti leaders by Circle Inspector Mahesh Devaru, Prajnavanta Nagarikara Vedike will conduct a protest in front of the DySP office on July 20.

Speaking at a meeting, leader V P Shashidhar said that CI Mahesh who has been working in Kushalnagar for the past two years is harassing the people in the region.

There is a public opinion that he is corrupt. During the inauguration of the new taluk, he did not respect the elected representatives. During the protest, the government would be urged to initiate action against the police official, said Shashidhar.

Entrepreneur Rajiv alleged that CI Mahesh has provided false information to the Gram Panchayat and has been building a luxurious house worth crores of rupees. A probe should be initiated into the same.

ZP former president H S Ashok said that Kushalnagar has not witnessed a corrupt official like Mahesh before. The government should take immediate measures so that the fear in the minds of people is removed.

Protests will continue till severe action is initiated against the police official, he added.

KUDA former chairman Manjunath Gundu Rao, Town Panchayat former member Joseph Victor Soans, Town Panchayat members V S Anand Kumar, Pramod Muttappa, M K Dinesh, leaders H K Shivashankar, V S Saji, D V Rajesh, SDPI leader Shafi, JD(S) leaders M S Rajesh, B D Annaiah, H S Narendra, farmers D V Nagesg and Khalil were present, among others.