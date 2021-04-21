Protest against erratic power supply in Napoklu

The residents of Napoklu staged a protest against the erratic power supply, in front of the CESC office, on Tuesday.

Villager Ketolita Harish Poovaiah said that the hide and seek of electricity for the last one month has affected the people.

The officials are responsible for the poor power supply. The expressway has failed to solve the problems faced by the consumers, he said.

The erratic power supply has affected students writing exams. The power supply gets disconnected with a spell of light showers. If the electricity woes are not solved within a few days, then the villagers will stage a massive protest, he warned.