Protest against Eshwarappa on April 16

MLC and DCC president Harish Kumar said that Congress will stage a protest in all blocks and Assembly constituencies till K S Eshwarappa is arrested in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil.

The DCC will hold a mammoth protest rally at Clock Tower in Mangaluru at 2 pm on April 16. Former deputy CM G Parameshwara, KPCC vice president Padmavathi and others will take part, he added.

"By tendering resignation, Eshwarappa has accepted his mistake. The probe into the death of Santosh Patil should be handed over to the CBI. In addition, a case should be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a probe should be conducted by a High Court judge. The probe into the case should not be conducted by state-run investigation agencies," he said.

In spite of the contractors association alleging of 40% commission a few months ago, the BJP high command had failed to order an investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had levelled allegations of 10% commission against Congress had failed to order a probe when there were complaints of 40% commission, he added.

Santosh Patil had carried out works worth Rs 4.18 crore on the directions of Eshwarappa. Eshwarappa should be made to bear the bills for the works, he said.