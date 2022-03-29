Protest against govt’s anti-people policy

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 29 2022, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 00:55 ist
Members of the Postal Joint Council of Action stage a protest in front of the head post office in Udupi.

Members of the Postal Joint Council of Action, Udupi, staged a protest against the anti-people policies of the Union government. 

Postal Joint Council of Action, Udupi, President Praveen Jathanna said that attempts are being made to privatise the postal department.

Unscientific fixing of targets for employees has been causing inconveniences to them, he added.

The protesters also urged the government to scrap the new pension scheme.

A postal employee dressed up as Gomukha Vyagra during the protest caught the attention of the public. 

The bank employees association, members of CITU, AITUC, insurance employees association, and others staged a protest march from Syndicate Tower to Ajjarakadu.

The protesters opposed the anti-labour policies of the government. 

