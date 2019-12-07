Protest against merger of Corp Bank today

Corporation Bank Officers Association (CBOA) and United Forum of Corporation Bank Unions (UFCBU) will stage a protest opposing the merger of Corporation Bank with Andhra Bank and Union Bank of India, in front of Corproation Bank’s Headquarters in Pandeshwar, on Saturday (9 am).

“Under the slogan - Save Blood, Save Life and Save Corporation Bank - a blood donation camp will also be organised,’’ CBOA General Secretary Satish Shetty told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Friday.

UFCBU Convenor Vincent D’Souza said that a massive protest against the merger of bank was being planned before the Parliament in New Delhi on December 10.

“There are also plans to take a delegation under the leadership of Pejavar Mutt Pontiff (Vishwesha Teertha Swami) to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shetty said.

He added that they would be forced to file a case in the court if all these initiatives failed in preventing the merger of banks.

Shetty pointed out that during the merger of banks with State Bank of India (SBI), nearly 6,950 branches were closed.

‘’Similarly, the merger of Corporation Bank with Andhra Bank (dominant bank in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 2,000 branches) and Union Bank of India (dominant bank in Uttar Pradesh with more than 900 branches) would result in closure of nearly 800 branches and thousands would lose their jobs,” Shetty said.

Vincent D’Souza said in the next three months there were plans on involving the public and intensifying the campaign against the merger of banks.