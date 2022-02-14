Protest against NITK toll plaza enters eighth day

Protest against NITK toll plaza enters eighth day

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:44 ist

The indefinite protest by social worker Asif Apathbhandava against the toll plaza near NITK on NH 66 entered the eighth day on Monday.

He has been staging a protest since February 7 to urge the government to remove the NITK toll plaza. 

He staged a protest by sleeping on the pieces of broken tube lights.

As his health condition deteriorated, the police personnel appealed to him to visit the hospital. However, he refused to leave the spot.

Later, a doctor visited the protest site and treated him. 

NITK toll plaza
indefinite protest
Asif Apathbhandava
Mangaluru

