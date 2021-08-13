Protest by the homeless on August 16

Under the aegis of the district United Plantation Workers Union, the homeless will conduct a protest on August 16, urging the government to provide sites to them.
In a press release, union president H M Somappa stated that even though the homeless have been submitting applications for sites for the last many years, sites have not been provided to them.
Revenue and other departments have not responded to the woes of the homeless. Opposing the indifferent attitude, the protest will be held in Somwarpet town. A protest rally will be taken out at 11 am and a memorandum will be submitted to tahsildar, he added.
