Protest held against rape and murder of veterinarian

Members of various organisations and political parties staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru against the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Telangana.

Congress, JD(S), BSP, CPI, Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Sene, Janasamskrithi Vedike and Madilu Samudaya members staged a protest at Azad Park Circle and demanded that the accused be hanged till death.

JD(S) state unit vice president H H Devaraj said, “The Centre has failed to protect women in the country. Law and order situation has been affected in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah only speak of the protection of women in their speeches. However, they failed to utter a word on the rape and murder incident.”

BSP district unit president K T Radhakrishna said fast track courts should dispose the case within 30 days.

The President of India should not give assent to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, demanded members of Madilu Samudaya.

The bill should be reviewed by the Parliament. The bill has not included recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Problems of Transgenders.