Protestants demand tickets

Protestant Christians in Mangaluru have urged the Congress to give priority to the community while issuing tickets to contest in the election to the council of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Briefing reporters, Congress leader Shashiraj Ambat said there are six churches belonging to Protestant Christians in Mangaluru with a population of 12,000.

“We have been demanding political representation to the community all these years. Our demand has not been met so far. There is considerable population in the limits of these churches at Balmatta, Jeppu, Gorigudda, Bokkapatna, Marcara Hills and Hampankatta. Congress should issue tickets to the leaders of the community to contest from these areas,” he said.

“The Congress had failed to issue tickets to the community members to contest during the previous election. This year, it should field community members from at least four wards in the City Corporation jurisdiction,” he added.