Protesters demand road repair

Condemning the poor condition of the road leading to Bhagamandala from Madikeri, the members of Thalathamane Nethaji Yuvaka Mandala and villagers staged a protest.

Bowing to the pressure from the protesters, the contractor promised to complete the work within the next seven days.

The protesters had blocked the road at Mekeri, Murnad Bypass, demanding the completion of the road work. When the contractor reached the spot, the protesters took him to task for failing to complete the work.

The poor condition of the road due to incomplete work has been inconveniencing the motorists. The dust emanating from the road has been affecting the nearby houses, said the protesters.

BJP leader Manu Muthappa and ZP member Murali Karumbaiah alleged that negligence of the contractor led to the poor condition of the road. The repair work should be completed at the earliest.