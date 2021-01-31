Protesters demand road repair

Protesters demand road repair

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 31 2021, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 00:43 ist
The protesters blocked the road demanding the repairing of Madikeri-Bhagamandala Road.

Condemning the poor condition of the road leading to Bhagamandala from Madikeri, the members of Thalathamane Nethaji Yuvaka Mandala and villagers staged a protest.

Bowing to the pressure from the protesters, the contractor promised to complete the work within the next seven days. 

The protesters had blocked the road at Mekeri, Murnad Bypass, demanding the completion of the road work. When the contractor reached the spot, the protesters took him to task for failing to complete the work. 

The poor condition of the road due to incomplete work has been inconveniencing the motorists. The dust emanating from the road has been affecting the nearby houses, said the protesters. 

BJP leader Manu Muthappa and ZP member Murali Karumbaiah alleged that negligence of the contractor led to the poor condition of the road. The repair work should be completed at the earliest. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Protesters
demand road repair
Thalathamane Nethaji Yuvaka Mandala
Kodagu
contractor

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 