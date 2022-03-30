Protesters demand social security for labourers

Members of different labour organisations staged a protest as part of a two-day nationwide stir call given by trade unions on Tuesday.

The labourers took out a protest march from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle to Clock Tower and shouted slogans against the Centre's anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-labour policies.

CITU district general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal accused the Narendra Modi-led government of protecting the interest of corporates.

The labour laws were amended to protect the interests of corporates. There is no social security for labourers facing the heat of rising prices of essential commodities, he said.

Kendra Karmika Sanghatanegala Okkuta district convener H V Rao alleged that prices of essential commodities have increased owing to the anti-people policies of the government.

Bank Employees' Association state representative Vincent D’Souza said there is a need to protest against the privatisation of banks.

AITUC district leader Seetharam Berinje said that unorganised labourers have no security. The labourers should be given minimum wages of Rs 24,000 per month. Unfortunately, the Centre has fixed Rs 175 wage per day.

Deserted look

The trading activities at the wholesale market in the Old Port area remained affected following the stir by Hamali workers on Monday and Tuesday.

The wholesale market wore a deserted look.