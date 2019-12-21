‘Prove CAA has curtailed rights of minorities’

Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has asked Congress leaders U T Khader and Siddaramaiah to explain and prove that rights of the minorities had been curtailed in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We are ready for discussion on it’’, he told mediapersons on Saturday.

He said, ‘’Democracy is not for mudslinging against each other. There is a need to look at the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without the political perspective. There is a scope for people to approach the Supreme Court against the CAA. One should not resort to rioting and setting fire to public

properties’’.

“Former prime minister Manmohan Singh during his speech in Rajya Sabha in the year 2003 had stated that religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh were facing difficulties there. There is a need to accord them citizenship. Singh’s statement is being implemented by the BJP now. The Congress is opposing it for vote bank politics’’, the minister said.

Ravi said, ‘’There is a conspiracy behind Khader’s statement on violence in the state if the CAA is implemented in Karnataka. All the conspiracies will be brought to light with documents. Fear is being instilled in the minds of the people with regard to CAA. The Act is aimed at according citizenship to displaced’’.