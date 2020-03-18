‘Provide all essential amenities inside isolation wards’

District in-charge Secretary V Anbukumar has directed the district administration to strictly follow government orders in connection with the precautions to be taken against Coronavirus infection.

Chairing a meeting at the DC’s office on Wednesday, he said that newspapers, access to television, wi-fi and quality food should be provided to those confined to the isolation wards.

“There should be no room for complaints”, he said and meanwhile asked the district administration to keep a vigil on the people who have been subjected to home quarantine.

Bleaching powder should be sprinkled in bus shelters and public toilets. Attention should be given towards cleanliness and hygiene at the student hostels and Bala Mandira.

Bird flu

As cases of bird flu have been found in Kerala state and Mysuru, necessary measures should be taken towards the prevention and control of the same, the district in-charge Secretary said.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the areas bordering with Kerala, are subjected to a tight vigil. Persons who have returned from foreign countries are quarantined.

District in-charge minister V Somanna will visit the district on March 22, she meanwhile said and requested people to visit government offices only in case of emergency. “The panchayats should ensure proper disposal of waste”.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that an isolation ward comprising 22 beds is open at the district hospital. Isolation wards have also been opened in taluk hospitals, he added.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Cariappa and District Surveillance Officer Dr Shivakumar were present.