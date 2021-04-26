Provide essential items to those home quarantined, says Appachu

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan convened a meeting at Somwarpet Town Panchayat auditorium on managing the emergency situation due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Speaking during the meeting, the MLA said that the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing day by day and therefore, the officials of panchayats should work in coordination with various government departments.

"Information should be gathered on a daily basis on the number of Covid-19 infected and home quarantined people. Proper care should be taken to provide essential items to those home quarantined. The panchayat development officers should deploy anganwadi and Asha workers in tracing Covid-19 cases," he added.

Tahsildar Govindaraju said that serious action is being initiated against those who are violating the guidelines issued by the government. FIRs are being registered against those who do not wear masks.

Zilla Panchayat vice president Lokeshwari Gopal and Somwarpet Taluk Panchayat vice president Abhimanyu Kumar were present.

Appachu Ranjan visited the Covid Care Centre opened at a government hospital. He said that the Covid Care Centre in Somwarpet town currently has 30 beds.

The number of beds will be increased in the days to come, he added.