Provide hassle-free service to public, says MLA

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said revenue department officials should work hard to provide hassle-free services to the public and eliminate the threat of middlemen.

He was addressing a gathering after launching ‘Kandaya Dakhale Mane Bagilige’ and distributing documents to farmer households in Tenkanidiyur Gram Panchayat on Saturday.

The MLA said that the programme is the first of its kind.

The government has taken an initiative to ensure that land records and other documents are easily available to the public. For years the public had struggled to obtain documents, he added.

He also said that an effort is being made to bring together both people’s representatives and bureaucrats in order to achieve effective good governance.

A file disposal drive will be implemented in the Udupi Assembly constituency soon. The drive will clear long-pending applications that were piling up for years, he said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said ‘Kandaya Dakhale Mane Bagilige’ will help farmers obtain benefits without having to pay fees or wait in long queues.

Beneficiaries can correct any errors in the documents given to them. A total of 8,206 documents including RTC, caste and income certificates and atlas were given at all taluk centres in the district, he added.

As many as 1,149 documents in Kaup, 1,568 in Brahmavara, 1,091 in Udupi, 759 in Byndoor, 1,150 in Karkala, 1,975 in Kundapura and 514 documents, records were given in Hebri respectively.