'Provide ministerial berth to Kodagu MLAs'

The Vokkaligara Sangha has urged the government to accord ministerial berth to the MLAs from the district.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, association city unit president M M Prakash Kumar said that as the charge of the district has been given to a minister from another district, it has become more difficult to address the issues in Kodagu.

The government has ignored the MLAs from Kodagu, he said and urged the government to give the charge of the district to an MLA from Kodagu, after inducting them into the cabinet.

The district has been facing many difficulties since 2018. Earlier, it was floods and landslides and now, Covid-19 has been wreaking havoc. During the difficult times, MLA Appachu Ranjan has provided necessary assistance to the people. He had visited the Covid Care Centres to instil confidence among Covid-19 patients. Appachu has been a five-time MLA who has been taking people from all communities together, he added.

Prakash said that there is no use in making ministers from other districts as district in-charge.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should provide a minister's post to Appachu and make him the district in-charge for the sake of the development of the district, he added.

Association vice president H B Yogendra, general secretary V C Lokesh, office-bearers Halappa, C C Nanda and Sharatchandra were present.