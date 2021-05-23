'Provide package to private school teachers'

Kodagu District Unaided Schools Federation general secretary Kotrangada Thimmaiah has urged the government to provide support to the teaching and non-teaching staff of private and non-aided education institutions.

In a press release, he stated that the teachers in private institutions are facing serious problems due to the lockdown. The government should announce a package for teachers.

Alleging that the education minister has completely neglected the non-aided education institutions, Kotrangada Thimmaiah urged the MLC elected from the Teachers' Constituency to support the demands by the teachers in the private and non-aided schools.

If they are not able to protect the interests of teachers, they should step down, he said.

"The refund of RTE during the previous year has still not reached the private education institutions, which has increased the burden. Several schools are on the verge of closure as there is no income. The pending RTE funds should be released soon," he added.