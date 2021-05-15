Provide quality treatment to Covid infected, minister tells doctors

Doctors should ensure that quality treatment is given to the Covid-19 infected, said District In-charge Minister V Somanna.

He was chairing a task force committee meeting at the Zilla Panchayat hall in Madikeri.

Treatment should be provided for the Covid-19 infected on a priority basis. They should not be made to run from pillar to post. The doctors should discharge their duties responsibly, he said.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that home isolation was responsible for the spread of Covid infection in Kodagu district.

Those who were in home isolation were found loitering all over, he rued.

Supporting his view, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan too echoed the same and urged the officials to initiate action against those infected who were found moving around.

The officials should collect information on those in home isolation daily. The infected admitted at Covid Care Centres should be supplied with nutritious food and hot water regularly. The seal should be stamped on the hands of those in home isolation, he added.

Somanna said that 50 jumbo oxygen cylinders have been supplied to Kodagu. The remaining 250 cylinders will be supplied shortly.

All the medical requirements of the district will be discussed with the chief minister. People should not be denied any medical facilities, he said.

The officials should ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in the district. Enough stock of oxygen should be maintained, he added.

The MLAs said that there is a shortage of staff in a few PHCs in the district. They sought to know the reason for the delay in the appointment of personnel.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said that there are complaints that food is not supplied to the patients on time at the Covid Care Centre opened at Navodaya School.

There should not be any delay in the supply of food, he added.

The district in-charge minister expressed displeasure at Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera for failing to prepare the proceedings of the previous meeting.