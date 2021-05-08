‘Provide relaxation for teachers facing health issues’

Teachers who are above 50 years old and those suffering from various health issues have been deployed for Covid-19 duties. Such teachers should be excluded from the duty, considering their health condition, urged Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association state committee joint secretary H S Chethan.

Even though there are no house visits for teachers in other districts, in Kodagu, the teachers are being burdened with this duty. This has caused a lot of inconvenience for the teachers, especially the veterans and their family members. Many of the teachers who are deployed on the house visits in connection with Covid-19 are suffering from various health issues, he said.

“Adding to the problem, the members of the houses of Covid-19 infected people have been ill-treating the teachers when they visit houses. The people are demanding medicines and essential items. Therefore, teachers should be allowed to work from their homes,” the office-bearers of the association said and submitted a memorandum to Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P and Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The members also requested for vaccination to be provided to the teachers on Covid-19 house visit duties, considering them as frontline warriors.

If the teachers and their family members get infected with Covid-19, bed arrangements should be made for them in the hospitals, said Chethan.

Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association Kodagu district unit president H N Manjunath, Somwarpet taluk unit president T K Basavaraj and Virajpet taluk unit president Surendra were present.

The members said that the MLA has responded positively to the demands of the teachers and has asked the concerned officials to provide all necessary facilities for teachers.