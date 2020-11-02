Provocative audio clip of Tulu Academy chief goes viral

The controversial audio clipping in which Tulu Sahithya Academy president Dayananda G Kathalsar has reportedly spoken of the need for a blast for Tulu state has gone viral on social media.

In the audio, he had reportedly said, “There is a need for one blast. We need to fight for the cause of Tulu state.”

The voice in the audio said, “There is a need for protest all over for a separate Tulu state. Only then will the government call us for a talk. Then we can place a demand to urge the government to declare Tulu as the state's official language.”

Further, the audio clip said, “I have held discussions with various organisations for the need to fight for Tulu state.”

“I have only recorded the provocative statement of Dayananda Kathalsar. I had even brought it to the notice of elected representatives,” said Tulunadu Trust founder president G V S Ullal. “If any untoward incident occurs in future, the image of our association that has been promoting Tulu script should not be tarnished. To make people know the truth, I shared the audio, which went viral,” he added.

Reacting to the audio, Dayananda Kathalsar said, “The voice in the audio looks like mine. However, my statement has been twisted after recording my voice. I have been supporting the cause of Tulu and never incited violence.”