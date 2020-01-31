Provocative remarks responsible for firing, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the provocative statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for a youth chanting ‘Yeh lo azaadi’ (here’s your freedom) and opening fire at a group of anti-CAA students marching towards Raj Ghat on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he asked, “What is the difference between Hitler and Union Minister Anurag Thakur who had indulged in an inflammatory sloganeering “shoot the traitor” during an election rally in Delhi?

When a youth brandished a gun at the anti-CAA protesters in New Delhi, the police remained mute spectators. Where is the protection for the people of the country? he asked.

Siddaramaiah said, “Those who are protesting against the CAA are not anti-nationals. Those who are sowing the seeds of hate and dividing society are anti-nationals. Was there any need to implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country? The Act is against the aspirations of the Constitution.

“We will not unnecessarily disrupt the Governor’s address to the joint legislature scheduled next month. If there are any objectionable statement in the address, then we have to oppose it,” said Siddarmaiah.

He said, “Minister C T Ravi is not accustomed to speaking the truth. He has failed to take up the development of his constituency.”

Siddaramaiah said, “The economic slowdown in the country has affected the economy. Small and medium enterprises are closed down. There has been a drastic decline in employment generation in the country. To divert the attention of the people from the economic slowdown, the Centre has started a new drama on CAA and NPR.”