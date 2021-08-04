Public auction of seized vehicles

Four vehicles seized by the excise department will be auctioned on the premises of Somwarpet excise inspector's office at 11 am on August 5, stated a press release.
The auctioning process will be held in the presence of excise department deputy superintendent Chaitra and under the department norms. People can participate.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans
Why African students overstay in Bengaluru
Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test
Future space travel might require mushrooms
'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'
Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium
Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit
Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious