Public auction of seized vehicles

Public auction of seized vehicles

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Aug 04 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 02:24 ist

Four vehicles seized by the excise department will be auctioned on the premises of Somwarpet excise inspector's office at 11 am on August 5, stated a press release.

The auctioning process will be held in the presence of excise department deputy superintendent Chaitra and under the department norms. People can participate.

Excise department
Kodagu

