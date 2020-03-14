Public demand ban on tourists

With the threat of coronavirus looming large, the people in Chikkamagaluru have been urging the district administration to initiate a temporary ban on the visit of tourists.

A large number of tourists from Kerala, Bengaluru and other areas visit the coffee land during weekends and stay in homestays, resorts and lodges. Many feel that the authorities should be vigilant to contain the outbreak of the disease in the district.

Wildlife activist G Veeresh said, “There is a need for a temporary ban on eco-tourism, safari, stay in resorts. There is a need to put a restriction on visitors to the district. Check posts should be opened at main roads in the district.”

Zilla Panchayat members also demanded a ban on the visit of tourists to the district.

“The district administration should initiate measures to check the visit of tourists to the district. Several positive cases have been reported in Kerala. A large number of tourists from Kerala visit the district,” said Assistant Public Prosecutor Nagaraj.

There is a need to create awareness about coronavirus. The officials should keep vigil at KSRTC bus stand, private bus stand, railway station. Street-side eateries should not be allowed to sell eatables, demanded the public.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said, “There has been a decline in the number of tourists from Kerala and other places visiting the district. We are monitoring the tourists. All precautionary measures have been taken in the district.”