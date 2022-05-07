Public walls in Hampankatta transform into stunning artworks

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh, en route to attending a string of programmes, stopped for a few minutes to marvel at the stunning artworks painted on the public walls in Hampankatta.

“The minister, with the help of artworks, familiarised himself with the coastal district’s rich heritage, traditions and festivals within a few minutes,” says Ranjan Bellarpady of Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru Foundation (SMF), quoting BJP leaders who were present with the minister.

Ranjan says that as part of the Swachhata Bharat campaign, launched by Ramakrishna Math President Swami Jitakamananda and Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan convener

Swami Ekagamyananda, the plain walls of District Wenlock Hospital and University College Mangaluru were transformed into artworks in 2014.

Instead of allowing these walls to be defaced again with paan spittle and ugly posters, they decided to adorn the public walls with a variety of murals.

‘Vibrant artworks’

Vikram Shetty of Aditatva Arts, who had done the previous artworks, was invited again to transform the plain walls into vibrant artworks.

But, unlike in the past, as many as 30 artists were engaged to beautify the plain walls, he says.

The muralists first erased previous jaded paintings and then began working on creating new murals.

Vikram Shetty told DH that it took 25 days to complete 90 murals spread over 1,350 sqft of walls.

Besides murals on local culture, we also painted Mysuru Jambu Savari and Hampi Ratha on the walls, says Vikram, an alumnus of Mahalasa College of Visual Art.

Vikram recollects that while working on their murals, many had stopped by to interact with the artists.

In fact, our painting on ‘Kangilu’ was mistaken as Koragajja dance, he adds with a smile.

One impressed citizen had even ordered fresh fruit juice for all the artists toiling under the scorching sun, he recollects.

Ranjan says that Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V’s suggestion of having murals on freedom fighters like Rani Abbakka and Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda was also implemented. There are also murals with messages like ‘Save Netravathi’.

Well-known artist Dinesh Holla says artworks on rural sports like children playing with dry coconut fronds are priceless.

University College Mangaluru Principal Dr Anasuya Rai says that the artworks on the walls match the history of their 154-year-old heritage building.

We are thankful to Ramakrishna Mission for creating stunning artworks for the masses, she says.

“In recognition of their selfless service, we intend to felicitate the artists and the foundation,” she adds.

Dinesh Holla says such artworks, besides beautifying plain walls, also create awareness of our heritage and practices of a bygone era.

“Thus, the onus is on elected representatives to ensure that such artworks which expand minds should adorn all public walls,” Holla stresses.

A day to remember

Ranjan Bellarpady of Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru Foundation (SMF) says the artworks on the walls of Wenlock Hospital and University college Mangaluru will be inaugurated on June 5 to mark World Environment Day celebrations.