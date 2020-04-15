Pugmarks of leopard trigger fear among people

The pugmarks of a leopard were spotted at Hosamane layout in Chikkamagaluru, creating fear among the people.

The pugmarks were spotted behind the RTO office old building. The residents had burst firecrackers on Tuesday night, to scare the wild animals."We have been hearing the sounds of the animals for the last three days. The pug marks were spotted in front of my house. Even stray dogs have gone missing. The issue has already been brought to the notice of forest department," said a local resident Umesh.

RFO Shilpa said, "The officials have visited the spot. The pugmarks of leopard and civet cat resemble and look same. The bushes near the old building of RTO office will be cleared".