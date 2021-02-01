Pulse polio drive begins in Kodagu

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena inaugurated the pulse polio drive as a part of the nationwide campaign, by administering pulse polio drops to children at Hill Road anganwadi, on Sunday.

“A total of 464 booths were opened in the district for the pulse polio campaign. These apart, there were 48 transit teams and six mobile vaccination teams. As many as 1,964 vaccinating staff, 86 supervisors and 928 workers for the door-to-door visit were deployed. The first day of the campaign was successful. The team will visit houses to administer pulse polio drops to the children who are left out on Sunday,” said District Health Officer Dr K Mohan.

There are 39,820 children in the district below the age of five years. Among these, 4,400 are from urban areas and 35,420 are from rural areas. It will be ensured that all these children are administered the pulse polio vaccine, added the DHO.

RCH officer Dr Gopinath, family welfare officer Dr Anand and others were present.