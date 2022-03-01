Pulse polio drive: DK registers 100.6% success

Pulse polio drive: DK registers 100.6% success

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 23:43 ist

Dakshina Kannada district has registered 100.6% success in the pulse polio drive held on February 27 and 28.

According to DHO Dr Kishore Kumar, as many as 30,783 children in Bantwal, 20,783 in Belthangady, 69,731 in Mangaluru, 22,842 in Puttur, and 10,757 children in Sullia have been covered under the drive.

On the first day, as many as 1,46,388 children were administered pulse polio drops. During the door-to-door visit, as many as 8,508 children were covered on Monday. The target in the district was to administer drops to 1,54,023 children. The pulse polio drops have been administered to 1,54,896 children below five years.

