Pumpwell flyover that inspired many memes inaugurated

Pumpwell flyover, that inspired many hilarious memes and a beneficiary of record number of extended deadlines, was finally inaugurated amidst carnival-like atmosphere on Friday.

“Pumpwell bale, Ivan, Khader Bale (come),” sang party workers taking potshots at MLC Ivan D’Souza and MLA U T Khader, who were vocal critics of the flyover project. As half a dozen dolls danced to the tune of pulsating drums and music, BJP President and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel accompanied by District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and MLAs symbolically inaugurated the flyover.

After walking through the 1.1 km long flyover, Kateel lashed out at Congress for delaying the project much to the delight of hundreds of followers who clapped, whistled and shouted ‘shame’. The MP dedicated the flyover to his voters and declared that the flyover project was completed six months ahead of the June 2020 deadline announced by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

He recollected that the project was envisaged much before he became an MP in 2009. Tenders for the flyover was floated in 2010 and work was awarded to Navayuga in 2012. He clarified that he was not replying to his critics but to voters who had immense faith in him.

He said the flyover in Ullal was delayed as litigation was filed against the acquisition of land.

MLA U T Khader himself prevented the demolition of buildings, Kateel claimed and added that former MLA J R Lobo got the structure of flyover changed in order to protect the land of Fr Muller Institutions. He said it was after November 2015, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) gave the permission to shift Mangala Kalasha, installed by Jain society.

Soon Navayug company suffered losses resulting in further delay in completion of the project. Though Oscar Fernades was a Union Minister, he did not make any attempts to infuse capital and expedite works. For the first time in the country, the government stood guarantee and Axis bank released Rs 59 crore. The work was further delayed due to the construction of underpass for Fr Muller Institutions and Indiana Hospital.

“The Congress leaders if interested in the development of Mangaluru should have been present today,” said Kateel.

Kota Srinivas Poojary said the credit for completing the flyover should not be attributed to the district administration as declared by MLC Ivan D’Souza. It is because of Kateel, who monitored the progress of work on a day-to-day basis, that the flyover was completed.