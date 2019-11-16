Pumpwell flyover to be opened in Jan

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has set the first week of January as the new deadline for the inauguration of the flyover at Pumpwell (Mahaveer) Circle.

He was addressing reporters after inspecting the work on the flyover at the Pumpwell Circle on Saturday.

“The work on the flyovers at Pumpwell and Thokkottu junctions by Navyug Construction Company was delayed due to several reasons. The Thokkottu flyover was open to traffic since June 2019,” he added.

“Vaibhav Dange, secretary to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, had set a deadline to the Navyug company at a meeting held in February 2019. Further, funds of Rs 55 crore had been released to Navyug to complete the work. The contractor was asked to complete the work on the flyover by December 31,” Kateel said.

Speaking further, he said, “There is demand for an underpass at Ujjodi and the work is nearing completion. The work on asphalting of the service road will be taken up on November 18.”

NHAI Project Director Shishu Mohan said, “Many meetings to discuss work on the Pumpwell flyover were convened and the contractor had agreed to complete the work by December 31. The flyover will be open for traffic in January.”