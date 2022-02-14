Pumpwell-Padil stretch to be converted into 4-lane road

The Padil-Pumpwell (Mahaveera Circle) Road, which is the main entry point to the city from NH 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru), will be developed into a four-lane concrete road at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore under the Smart City Mission.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the road work was done by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday.

The 2,800-metre-long road will be developed into a 24-metre-wide four-lane stretch. The stretch comes under Valencia, Kankanady, Alape North and Alape South wards.

At present, the asphalted road is 10-metre-wide. Further, the stretch will have stormwater drains, utility ducts, pedestrian paths and a median with street lights.

Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the road is a prominent stretch as it will be the main approach road to the new DC Office Complex, which is under construction at Padil, Mangaluru Junction Railway Station and a new bus stand proposed at Pumpwell.

Hence, the project has been taken up under the Smart City Mission on priority, he said.

On the development of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway stretch between BC Road and Addahole, the MP said that the work is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The proposed flyover on the national highway at KPT Junction and another at Nathoor in the city will also be taken up soon, he added.

The proposal for the construction of a road under the bridge at Mahakalipadpu railway gate is in its tender process stage. A lot of development works on a sports complex of international standards at Urwa, international swimming pool and the proposed waterfront projects will be taken up in the city, said Kateel.

On the Smart city projects, the MP said that in spite of the delay in implementing the works for the first two years, the works have been expedited at present.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said various projects worth Rs 2,000 crore are sanctioned for his constituency.

“Already projects worth Rs 500 crore have commenced and all remaining projects will be completed by 2024-25,” he said.

The road from Pumpwell Circle to Lower Bendoorwell via Karavali Circle will be developed at a cost of Rs 4 crore released by the PWD.

Mayor Premanand Shetty was present.