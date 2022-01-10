‘Purapravesha’ of Krishnapura Mutt seer observed symbolically

The traditional ‘Purapravesha’ of Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami, who will ascend the Paryaya Peeta in Krishna Mutt on January 18, was conducted symbolically at Jodukatte on Monday.

Previous Purapraveshas had witnessed thousands of devotees in a vibrant procession giving a rousing reception to the pontiff returning to Krishna Mutt after completing the pilgrimage.

This time, however, with the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic looming over the Paryaya celebrations, only a few devotees participated in the event, carrying ‘Pattada Devaru Sri Dwibhuja Kaliya Mardana’ and ‘Sri Narasimha’ in palanquins, to the accompaniment of the sounds of Vadya and Chandevadana, among others.

The seer was welcomed by Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat and Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao at Jodukatte.

The seer was later taken in an open vehicle, decorated in a traditional manner, towards Car Street.

This time, the pompous and grandeur had been replaced by the rhythmic music Valaga, Chande, Kombu and Kahale.

On reaching Car Street, the seer offered prayers at ‘Kanakana Kindi’.

Later, he offered prayers to ‘Lord Srimadanantheshwara’ and ‘Sri Chandramouleshwara’, ‘Sri Ganapathi’ and ‘Sri Madhwacharya’.

After offering prayers to ‘Lord Sri Krishna’ and ‘Mukhyaprana’, the seer entered Sri Krishna Temple at 5.55 pm.

The Paryaya reception committee head, Suryanarayana Upadhyaya, said the celebrations will be replaced with simple traditional rituals to avoid any violations of Covid-19 protocols.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said they had appealed to the chief minister to allow Paryaya procession with a few devotees and tableaux.

Masks and double doses

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said Krishnapura Mutt seer is also in favour of simple and ritualistic celebrations.

The cultural programmes planned for January 17 will end at 9 pm. Unlike the previous Paryaya celebrations, the cultural programmes were staged throughout the night upto dawn. The Paryaya event at Rajangana will witness fewer people, he added.

“Masks and double doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for the participants. This time fewer devotees from outside the district will take part in the Paryaya celebrations,” he said.