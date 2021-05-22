Purchase of essentials allowed only 3 days a week: DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has urged people to come out of the house only if it is essential.

In a Facebook live session, she spoke about the measures taken to control the Covid-19 pandemic in Kodagu.

The lockdown will be in force till June 7. The public will be allowed to purchase essential commodities only three days a week. Everyone should cooperate for the same, she appealed.

"All of us should work towards freeing the society from Covid-19 in the district. People with any symptoms of Covid-19 should get themselves tested. There are 262 patients undergoing treatment at the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri. Of these, 29 are in ICU and 10 are in oxygen supported beds," said the deputy commissioner.

The positivity rate in the district is declining. A helpline has also been set up at the Covid hospital. People should not panic. There is no shortage of medicines and oxygen in the district, she said.

The deputy commissioner also launched the 'Namma Ward Corona Muktha Ward' and 'Namma Grama Corona Muktha Grama' initiatives. DHO Dr K Mohan and others were present on the occasion.