Purchase of essentials allowed only 3 days a week: DC

Purchase of essentials allowed only 3 days a week: DC

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 22 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 22:40 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal speaks after launching the 'Namma Ward Corona Muktha Ward' and 'Namma Grama Corona Muktha Grama' initiatives in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has urged people to come out of the house only if it is essential.

In a Facebook live session, she spoke about the measures taken to control the Covid-19 pandemic in Kodagu.

The lockdown will be in force till June 7. The public will be allowed to purchase essential commodities only three days a week. Everyone should cooperate for the same, she appealed.

"All of us should work towards freeing the society from Covid-19 in the district. People with any symptoms of Covid-19 should get themselves tested. There are 262 patients undergoing treatment at the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri. Of these, 29 are in ICU and 10 are in oxygen supported beds," said the deputy commissioner.

The positivity rate in the district is declining. A helpline has also been set up at the Covid hospital. People should not panic. There is no shortage of medicines and oxygen in the district, she said.

The deputy commissioner also launched the 'Namma Ward Corona Muktha Ward' and 'Namma Grama Corona Muktha Grama' initiatives. DHO Dr K Mohan and others were present on the occasion.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal
Kodagu
essential commodities
Lockdown
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 