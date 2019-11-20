Puttur double murder: One held

The Puttur police have been successful in cracking the double murder reported at Kuriya in Puttur within 24 hours by arresting a 29-year-old man.

According to Superintendent B M Laxmiprasad, the arrested is Karim Khan, a resident of Kattatharu in Puttur.

Khan had entered the house of Koggu Saheb to commit theft by removing the roof tiles.

It may be recalled that Koggu Saheb and his granddaughter Shamiya Banu were hacked to death on Monday late night while Saheb’s wife Khathijabi was grievously injured.

While Khan was committing theft, the inmates of the house woke up. As he was known to the family, he feared that he would be caught, and hacked them to death. Further, Khan had cause for vengeance with Koggu Saheb over financial matter, said the police.

The arrested had decamped with a 30-gram gold chain and Rs 6,000 cash. He had exited from the house from the back door.

Following the clue given by beat police Bheem Shen, the police were successful in arresting the man.

The arrested had suffered minor injuries when victims tried to prevent him from assaulting them, the police added. The investigation of the case is in progress.