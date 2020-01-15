PV – DH Quiz Championship on Jan 17

Prajavani and DH, in association with Deeksha, will organise the Prajavani Quiz Championship at Maitri Police Samudaya Bhavana in Madikeri on January 17.

Students from Classes 6 to 10 may take part. The registration will begin on January 17 at 8.30 am. The quiz will begin at 9.30 am. A maximum number of three teams comprising two members each, may represent an institution. The entry is free.

Kodagu SP Dr Suman D Pennekar and DDPI P S Machado will be the chief guests.

The winners will take part in the finals to be held in Bengaluru. The first, second and third prize winning teams will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. The fourth and fifth place winning teams will be awarded with

Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 cash prizes respectively.

For details, people may contact Nagesh on 96069 12173 or Prakash Nayak on 98808 42842.