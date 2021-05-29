‘Quality food provided for Covid-infected’

The Kodagu district administration said along with treatment, quality food is provided to Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at Covid Care Centres in Navodaya School in Galibeedu, Morarji Desai School in Arji, Residential School in Balugodu and Morarji Desai School in Koodige.

A variety of breakfast such as pulav, idli, kadubu, shyavige uppittu, dosa, chow chow bath, tomato bath, along with coffee, is served at the centres. Light refreshment is served at 11 am. The refreshment includes carrot soup, watermelon, papaya, rave ganji, tomato soup, ragi ganji. For lunch, chapati, egg, vegetable palya, rice, sambar and buttermilk is served. For evening, snacks, biscuits, banana, dates and tea while for dinner, rice, sambar, sprouted pulses, palya, happala, pickle, buttermilk and badam milk is served, they said.