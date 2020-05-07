Quality mangoes in Hopcoms

Naturally ripened mangoes are available in Hopcoms stall in Chikkamagaluru, according to a press release issued by district Hopcoms Managing Director M R Lohith.
Mango is cultivated on 2,586.04 hectares of land in the district and 7,354.14 metric tonnes of mangoes have been harvested. The mangoes, procured directly from farmers, are ripened naturally, the release stated.
Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason
Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past
Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics
India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations
Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy
What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?
'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'