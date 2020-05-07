Quality mangoes in Hopcoms

Quality mangoes in Hopcoms

Chikkamagaluru,
  May 07 2020
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:31 ist

Naturally ripened mangoes are available in Hopcoms stall in Chikkamagaluru, according to a press release issued by district Hopcoms Managing Director M R Lohith.

Mango is cultivated on 2,586.04 hectares of land in the district and 7,354.14 metric tonnes of mangoes have been harvested. The mangoes, procured directly from farmers, are ripened naturally, the release stated.

