Quick action by bus driver and conductor saves a life

A woman who developed chest pain while travelling in a city bus, received treatment within the golden hour, with the bus driver driving her to the hospital without stopping the bus anywhere.

The passenger, Bhagya (50), of Meenadi, was travelling in the bus plying from Kinya at 10.30 am. She had developed severe chest pain when the bus reached K C Road.

Pramod, the alert bus driver and conductor Ashwith, taking no chance drove the bus directly to a private hospital, situated three kilometres away in Kotekar. Bhagya was later admitted to Deralakatte private hospital after treatment at Kotekar hospital.

Mahesh bus company manager Ranjith said that Bhagya was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The bus owners association and bus owner Prakash Shekha lauded the humane action and quick thinking of the bus driver and conductor.