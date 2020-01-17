Quiz widened our knowledge, experience: Students

In order to expose our students to a professionally organised quiz contest, we travelled all the way from Agumbe to Udupi to participate in PV-DH Quiz, H T Revathi, who is a teacher in a school in Agumbe, said.

“Thanks to Prajavani-Deccan Herald, it was indeed a learning experience,’’ said Sunil A L from Ajjarkadu Government High School.

Sunil, who is studying in Class X, said though he did not make it to the finals, he had learned about many things. It was a knowledge gaining experience and had increased my confidence, he added.

Mandira D, a student of Class IX from Government High School in Hosuruguddekeri in Agumbe, hoped to do better next time.

Ashika from Indrali English Medium School, who was part of the 12 finalists, said she did not regret losing. ‘’We are proud to have made it to the finals,’’ she stressed.

Ananya from Madhav Kripa School in Manipal said the quiz had given her an idea on attempting other competitions in the future.

Lamiah and Zeba from Dandatheertha English Medium High School in Kaup vowed not to give up in competitions planned in the future.

Actor Vijay Raghvendra applauded the brilliance of the students. He said the answers given by the students had left him spellbound about their hidden talent.

Quiz Master Meghavi Manjunath said going by the Udupi’s reputation tough questions had been framed. Yet the students answered brilliantly and lived up to the reputation.