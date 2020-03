Quota for ULB chiefs’ posts out

The government has announced reservation for the post of president and vice president of ULBs in Chikkamagaluru.

The post of president and vice president of CMC is reserved for general (woman) and backward class B category respectively.

Reservations

In Koppa Town Panchayat—president (general), vice president - (general woman); Mudigere—president (general woman), vice president - backward class A; Narasimharajapura—president (general), vice president - (general woman); Sringeri—president (general) and vice president (general woman).

In Birur TMC—president (SC woman), vice president - (general woman); Kadur —president (SC), vice president - backward classes A; Tarikere—president (general) and vice president (general woman).