A rabid dog has bitten three people and several dogs in Virajpet town on Saturday.

The workers from the health department of the Town Panchayat spotted the infected dogs in Mogaragalli and Meenupete and killed them.

Town Panchayat Chief Officer A M Shridhar said that the Town Panchayat has intensified the action against detecting and killing the rabies-infected dogs.

On Friday, about 21 people were bitten by a rabid dog in the town and they availed treatment at the government hospital.