Race for ‘Green, Clean and Healthy Mangaluru’

Dakshina Kannada Athletics’ Association (DKAA) will organise a name, logo and tagline contest on ‘Green, Clean and Healthy Mangaluru’, in connection with a race to be held in February 2020.

DKAA President Manjunath Bhandary told reporters on Monday that the races will be held at Mangala Stadium from 6 am on February 2, 2020. The categories for the race are 10 km for men and women, 2 km for boys and girls (10-16 years) and 5 km ‘healthy run’ which is open to all, he said.

“The citizens of Mangaluru are welcome to participate in both, the contest and the race. Entries for name, logo and tagline could be mailed to the organiser by 6 pm on or before November 22, 2019 to 10ktwenty20@gmail.com,” he said and added, “The event is organised with the support of Bhandary Foundation.”