Rai condemns state govt’s decision on GP election

Former minister B Ramanath Rai came down heavily on the BJP government's decision to nominate members to Gram Panchayats without conducting elections.

He told reporters at the District Congress Committee office on Friday that the state government was destroying the Panchayat Raj system.

"Elections should be held soon after the completion of the term. But, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the elections could be postponed. Administrative officers should be appointed to the Gram Panchayats as the term of members has ended," said Rai.

But, the decision by the state government to nominate members for Gram Panchayats without holding elections is detrimental to democratic values. If the state government does not withdraw its decision to nominate members to the GPs, Congress will hold protests, he warned.