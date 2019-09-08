Rai requests Senthil to withdraw his resignation

Former minister B Ramanath Rai has requested S Sasikanth Senthil, former deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, to withdraw his resignation.

Addressing mediapersons at the District Congress Committee office on Sunday, he said he had personally called up Senthil over phone and asked him to reconsider his resignation.

“Sasikanth Senthil has handled the flood situation well. He had also initiated effective steps to control Dengue”, Rai said.

Condemning the move of a few people making allegations on former deputy commissioner about disproportionate assets, the former minister said, “Why all these people were quiet when Senthil was the DC?”

He alleged that the BJP was trying to politicise the issue. Allegations on Senthil are politically- motivated and are part of the fascist ideologies of the BJP, he said.

‘Polls priority for PM’

Rai meanwhile said that prime minister (Narendra Modi) had not conducted even an aerial survey in Karnataka to assess the damages caused by floods. He blamed Central government’s erratic economic policies for the economic slowdown in the country.

“Prime Minister Modi and leaders in the State BJP are only worried about elections and not about people’s problems. After visiting Bengaluru on Saturday, the prime minister left to Rohtak to be part of an election rally towards upcoming elections in Haryana, which means that election is a priority for PM”, Rai said.

‘Same mother’

Rai stirred a controversy by stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, were the children of the same mother.

He said, “There may be a nexus between them. That person (Imran) is not proper in the first place. Now this person (Modi) too, is behaving in the same fashion as Imran Khan. Both are children of the same mother. Both have been blaming each other for electoral benefits, in their respective countries”.

Leaders Ibrahim Kodichal, Vishwas Kumar Das and Kavita Sanil were present in the press meet.

MP tweets

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje has condemned Rai’s statement in which he had compared Modi to Imran Khan in her tweet on Sunday evening.

“Yet again thoughts of Congressmen & it’s culture stands exposed. Former Karnataka minister compares PM Modi with Pak PM Imran Khan, tells they both are sons of the same mother. Demeaning country & our proud PM is the only job of age-old family party & it’s cadre,” Karandlaje tweeted.