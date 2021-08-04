Raid on gambling den, 5 arrested

Based on accurate information, Shanivarasanthe police, under the leadership of CPI S Parashivamurthy, conducted a raid on a house in Kodlipet on Monday night and arrested five persons accused of being involved in gambling activity.
Two cars, two scooters and Rs 15,620 in cash have been seized. The arrested are K S Mahesh, Aurangazeb from Kodlipet, Muhammed Ismail from Hangal Kalkundur, K S Siddik from Doddakunda village and Bashir from Kallukore village. Lohith, another accused, is absconding.
A case has been filed in Shanivarasanthe police station.
