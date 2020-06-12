Raid on illegal homestay

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 12 2020, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 23:59 ist
The officials raid an illegal homestay at Chamundeshwari Nagara.

Officials from tourism and police departments jointly conducted a raid on an illegal homestay at Chamundeshwari Nagara in the town.

Five tourists were staying in the homestay. Khalander Safi had taken a building on rent to run the homestay at Chamundeshwari Nagara. During the inspection, officials noticed that safety measures like use of sanitiser and wearing of masks were not adhered to. An FIR was registered against the man, who was running the homestay.

Tourism department officer Raghavendra said in spite of the directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner not to run the homestays illegally, a few are operating without obtaining valid permits. Strict legal action will be initiated against such unauthorised homestays, he added.

Kodagu Homestay Association has welcomed the move of the officials to carry out raids on unauthorised homestays.

Association president B G Ananthashayana said, "There are several homestays functioning illegally at Rajaseat and surrounding areas and in other parts of the district. All illegal homestays should be closed."

