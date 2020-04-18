Raid on illicit liquor brewery: 2 held

Excise officials raided an illicit liquor manufacturing unit, situated behind the house of Christan D’Souza, at Benjanapadavu in Bantwal, and seized 1,200 litres of fermented jaggery wash and other materials used for the production of illicit liquor.

The officials had conducted the raid on the direction of Excise department joint director Shailaja Kote. Officials also seized 950 kg of jaggery, 500 litres of illicit wine, and 300 litres of potato mixed in fermented jaggery wash. Officials have arrested Kiran Kumar and Christan D’Souza.